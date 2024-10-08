Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,094,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,041,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after buying an additional 171,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

