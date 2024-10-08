Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 17,981 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 179,206 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HST opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

