SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 32,377 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Communities by 50.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,784,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

