Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BYIT traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 503.25 ($6.59). The stock had a trading volume of 190,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,138. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 433.80 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 665 ($8.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 507.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Sam Mudd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,110.85). In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,553.51). Also, insider Sam Mudd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,110.85). Corporate insiders own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

