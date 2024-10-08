Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CW opened at $335.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.53 and a 200 day moving average of $282.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $194.26 and a 1-year high of $342.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

View Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.