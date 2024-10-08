36,210 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

