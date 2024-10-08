Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $406.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

