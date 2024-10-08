SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

