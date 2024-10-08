Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 219,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $5,688,000. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

