Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 457 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 180,702 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,414 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,722,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

