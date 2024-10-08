Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.