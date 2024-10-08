Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NULG opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
