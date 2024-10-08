Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,295 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 30,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.30. 184,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,969. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

