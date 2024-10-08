Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $96,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $63,639,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.01. 63,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

