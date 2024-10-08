Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.43. 145,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,475. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.53 and its 200-day moving average is $345.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

