Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after buying an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,324. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.