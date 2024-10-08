Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,592,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 4,555,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,989,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

