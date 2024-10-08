Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after buying an additional 142,063 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,975 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TLH traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

