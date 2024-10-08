Clean Yield Group Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KP Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 66.7% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 239.8% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 122.1% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $825.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

