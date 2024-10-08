The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 201,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

