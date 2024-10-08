Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 71,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $216.91. 1,691,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,925,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.