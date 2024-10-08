Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Moody’s by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.85.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $495.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

