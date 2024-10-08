Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,247 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 174,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

