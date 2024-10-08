Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,193. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.84 and a 12 month high of $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.99 and its 200 day moving average is $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

