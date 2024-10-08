Clean Yield Group Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 281,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,880,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

