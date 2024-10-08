Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,841 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. 148,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,385. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

