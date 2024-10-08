Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.98. 2,579,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,458. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

