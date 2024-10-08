Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 24,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

