Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 380 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.78. 2,037,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

