Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 824 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.79. 211,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,932. The firm has a market cap of $474.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.