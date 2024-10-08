Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 934 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $490.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.42.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.