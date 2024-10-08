Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.