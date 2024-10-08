ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 389,878 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

