Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $35.10.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

