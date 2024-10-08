Marion Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

