Marion Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 21.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

