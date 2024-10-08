SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,301,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.31.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.