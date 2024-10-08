RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. RadNet has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 223.20 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 57.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

