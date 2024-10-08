Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after buying an additional 743,218 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,942,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 321,362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 319,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF's previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

