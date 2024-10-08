iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

