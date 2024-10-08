CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CION opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $630.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

