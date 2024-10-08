Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
