Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

