Marion Wealth Management Buys 57 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $870.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.58. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.80.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

