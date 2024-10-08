Marion Wealth Management Buys 2,334 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.