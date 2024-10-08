Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $117,094.35 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,323,820 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars.

