Marion Wealth Management Acquires 521 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

