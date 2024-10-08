Marion Wealth Management Takes $224,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 122,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 471.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

