Clean Yield Group Sells 22,507 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 3.0% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

