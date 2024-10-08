GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 448.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in GSK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.