ASD Price Hits $0.0378 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $1.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.02 or 0.99959562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03856011 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,206,347.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

