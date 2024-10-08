SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,177 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $4,995,912. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.09.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $172.13 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -337.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

